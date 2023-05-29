Short Interest in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Rises By 13.1%

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the April 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of Essent Group stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,469. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 73.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 519,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,820,000 after buying an additional 125,844 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,443,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,797,000 after buying an additional 100,678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Essent Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,096,000 after acquiring an additional 97,154 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Essent Group by 417.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 40,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.