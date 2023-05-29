Short Interest in Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Expands By 40.7%

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the April 30th total of 182,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,563.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Handelsbanken raised Essity AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.40.

Essity AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of ETTYF remained flat at $27.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. Essity AB has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB engages in the development, production, and marketing of personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other Operations. The Personal Care segment offers incontinence products, baby care, feminine care, and medical solutions.

Featured Stories

