Short Interest in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Decreases By 9.7%

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,400 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the April 30th total of 587,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ETON stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 88,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,461. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $98.43 million, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 52.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 126,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.