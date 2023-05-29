Short Interest in Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Expands By 51.1%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,829,200 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the April 30th total of 1,872,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 975.6 days.

Fibra UNO Stock Down 4.5 %

Fibra UNO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.39. 37,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,913. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. Fibra UNO has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.68.

Get Fibra UNO alerts:

About Fibra UNO

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Fibra Uno Administración SA de CV operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development and operation of various types of real estate projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.