Short Interest in Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Expands By 51.1%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,829,200 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the April 30th total of 1,872,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 975.6 days.
Fibra UNO Stock Down 4.5 %
Fibra UNO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.39. 37,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,913. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. Fibra UNO has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.68.
About Fibra UNO
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fibra UNO (FBASF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.