Short Interest in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Declines By 29.9%

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the April 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE GNT traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $4.84. 36,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,752. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $5.42.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.