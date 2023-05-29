Short Interest in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Declines By 29.9%

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the April 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE GNT traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $4.84. 36,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,752. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $5.42.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 23.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 330,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 62,432 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $993,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 73,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $90,000.

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

