Short Interest in Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Increases By 44.7%

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRRHF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Interroll in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Interroll from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Interroll Stock Performance

IRRHF remained flat at $2,342.00 on Monday. Interroll has a 1 year low of $2,079.01 and a 1 year high of $2,342.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,342.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2,340.15.

Interroll Company Profile

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

