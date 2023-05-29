Short Interest in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Drops By 16.6%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the April 30th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance
Shares of PHO stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 42,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,555. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $55.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Water Resources ETF
About Invesco Water Resources ETF
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.