Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Increases By 58.0%

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the April 30th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 1,468.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 764.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SDG stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.80. 7,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,986. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.93. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 12-month low of $68.51 and a 12-month high of $84.66. The stock has a market cap of $400.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76.

About iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

