Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Drops By 23.5%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of KOTMY traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $19.37. 1,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,937. Koito Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04.

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

