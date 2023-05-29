Short Interest in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Declines By 17.7%

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
KT Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of KT traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. KT has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $15.23.
KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 4.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that KT will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.
KT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.
