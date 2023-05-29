Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Expands By 20.1%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,400 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 549,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 2,212.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 25,862 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 206.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 55,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 25.0% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 211,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 42,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 315.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 81,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Millicom International Cellular from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 0.4 %

TIGO traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.98. 41,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,448. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.01. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.81%.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.