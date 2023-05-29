Short Interest in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Drops By 16.7%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nocturne Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBTC. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nocturne Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Nocturne Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.04 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77. Nocturne Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

Nocturne Acquisition Company Profile

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

