Short Interest in Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Declines By 17.4%

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 21,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Orange County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Orange County Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Orange County Bancorp by 898.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Orange County Bancorp by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Orange County Bancorp by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orange County Bancorp Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OBT traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $179.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of -0.06. Orange County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.33.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 21.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Orange County Bancorp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Orange County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services and trust and wealth management. It operates through the Banking Business and Wealth Management Business segments. The Banking Business segment involves the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers through Orange Bank & Trust Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.