Short Interest in SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Decreases By 37.6%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,100 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the April 30th total of 292,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SANUWAVE Health Trading Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS SNWV traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.02. 412,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,777. SANUWAVE Health has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration.

