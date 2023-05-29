Short Interest in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Declines By 36.7%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the April 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLN. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $21,122,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 126.3% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,508,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 841,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 120.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 300,875 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 205,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,225,000.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of SLN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.72. 72,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,292. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $171.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.73. Silence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 254.24% and a negative net margin of 185.71%. Research analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

