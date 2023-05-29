Short Interest in Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Expands By 23.7%

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 120.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSLLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siltronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Stock Performance

SSLLF remained flat at $69.39 during midday trading on Monday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $99.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.58.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG engages in the manufacture of semiconductor silicon wafers made from hyperpure silicon. Its products include polished wafers, epitaxial wafers, and special wafers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

Featured Articles

