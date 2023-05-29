Short Interest in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Increases By 19.4%

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $5.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,760,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.40. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

