Short Interest in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Declines By 16.5%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 9,100,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Solid Power Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLDP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,733. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. Solid Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Insider Activity at Solid Power

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 214,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $626,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 300,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,014.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Solid Power from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Solid Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.