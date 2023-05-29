Short Interest in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Declines By 16.5%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 9,100,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Solid Power Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ SLDP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,733. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. Solid Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.
Insider Activity at Solid Power
In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 214,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $626,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 300,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,014.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Solid Power from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.
Solid Power Company Profile
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
Further Reading
