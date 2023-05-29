Short Interest in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Declines By 16.5%

Posted by on May 29th, 2023

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 9,100,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Solid Power Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLDP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,733. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. Solid Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

Insider Activity at Solid Power

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 214,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $626,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 300,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,014.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Solid Power from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Solid Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.