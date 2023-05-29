Short Interest in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Declines By 24.7%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the April 30th total of 134,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Splash Beverage Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Splash Beverage Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Splash Beverage Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Splash Beverage Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SBEV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,945. Splash Beverage Group has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

(Get Rating)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.