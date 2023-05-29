Short Interest in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Expands By 47.4%

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Strattec Security Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ STRT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,947. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Strattec Security

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRT. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 179,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

