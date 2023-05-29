Short Interest in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Declines By 28.8%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the April 30th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPCB. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SuperCom during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SuperCom in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

SuperCom Stock Performance

SPCB traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,469. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, Internet of Things (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

