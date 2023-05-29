Short Interest in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Grows By 17.5%

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talkspace

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Talkspace stock. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,272,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684,616 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Talkspace Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of TALKW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,971. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08. Talkspace has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.41.

