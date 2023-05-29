Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expands By 25.9%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 668,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

TCBI traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,610. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.03. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.15 per share, for a total transaction of $260,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,752,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 251,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,357,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.15 per share, for a total transaction of $260,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,752,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 43,610 shares of company stock worth $1,961,943. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

