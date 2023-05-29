Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Decreases By 30.5%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the April 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VirTra Stock Performance

Shares of VirTra stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. VirTra has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.75.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. VirTra had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that VirTra will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VirTra

About VirTra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in VirTra by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in VirTra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in VirTra by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in VirTra in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VirTra by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

