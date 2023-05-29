Short Interest in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expands By 19.5%

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 990,300 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the April 30th total of 828,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Visteon alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Visteon by 1,286.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visteon Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visteon from $165.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visteon from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.58.

Shares of Visteon stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.21. 212,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,271. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.79. Visteon has a one year low of $94.71 and a one year high of $171.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.30 million. Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visteon will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

