Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Short Interest Down 26.3% in May

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 564,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,912. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $288.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

