Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Short Interest Down 26.3% in May

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Sify Technologies Stock Up 22.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SIFY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 564,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,912. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $288.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sify Technologies Company Profile
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sify Technologies (SIFY)
