SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Up 49.0% in May

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,100 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the April 30th total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMA. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

SigmaTron International Company Profile

NASDAQ:SGMA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 22,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

