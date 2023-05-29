Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Short Interest Up 59.4% in May

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Silex Systems Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SILXY remained flat at C$12.20 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.35. Silex Systems has a one year low of C$4.28 and a one year high of C$17.50.
Silex Systems Company Profile
