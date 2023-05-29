Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Short Interest Up 59.4% in May

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Silex Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SILXY remained flat at C$12.20 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.35. Silex Systems has a one year low of C$4.28 and a one year high of C$17.50.

Silex Systems Company Profile

Silex Systems Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of laser uranium enrichment technology. It operates through the Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA segments. The company was founded by Michael P. Goldsworthy in 1988 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

