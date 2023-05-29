Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC) Short Interest Update

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Silver Spike Investment from $8.00 to $8.80 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Get Silver Spike Investment alerts:

Silver Spike Investment Trading Down 0.8 %

SSIC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372. Silver Spike Investment has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silver Spike Investment

Silver Spike Investment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:SSIC Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.