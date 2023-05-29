Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,700 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 790,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Siyata Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Siyata Mobile by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 294,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.
