Skyline Champion (SKY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 30th. Analysts expect Skyline Champion to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $64.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.90. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $76.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $241,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,120 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,025,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,839,000 after purchasing an additional 180,329 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,415,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,520,000 after purchasing an additional 162,051 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.