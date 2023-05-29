Skyline Champion (SKY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 30th. Analysts expect Skyline Champion to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Skyline Champion Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $64.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.90. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $76.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,120 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,025,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,839,000 after purchasing an additional 180,329 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,415,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,520,000 after purchasing an additional 162,051 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.
Skyline Champion Company Profile
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
