SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the April 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.
SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance
Shares of SMTGF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.10. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 705. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.80. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $116.30.
About SMA Solar Technology
