SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the April 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SMTGF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.10. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 705. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.80. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $116.30.

About SMA Solar Technology

(Get Rating)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

