Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Kappa Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,007.50.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

SMFKY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.75. 6,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $43.52.

Smurfit Kappa Group Increases Dividend

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.8115 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

