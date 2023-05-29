Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $148.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Snowflake from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.17.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $150.01 on Friday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $205.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $160,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,505,603.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,301 shares of company stock worth $44,133,577. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

