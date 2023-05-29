Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $155.00 at UBS Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNOW. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.17.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $150.01 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $205.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.40.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,413,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 309,301 shares of company stock worth $44,133,577. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,170,000 after buying an additional 36,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

