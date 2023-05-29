SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the April 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SoftBank Trading Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:SOBKY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 190,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,852. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. SoftBank has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $12.02.
SoftBank Company Profile
