Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Short Interest Update

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,100 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the April 30th total of 565,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 706,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Soluna Trading Down 8.4 %

SLNH traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.17. 236,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,765. Soluna has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $8.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.

Get Soluna alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soluna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Soluna in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,961,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soluna in the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Soluna by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Soluna in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soluna by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real-world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.