SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of SPAR Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPAR Group in the third quarter valued at about $781,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in SPAR Group by 26.5% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 142,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPAR Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. SPAR Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.38 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPAR Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

SPAR Group, Inc operates as a global merchandising and brand marketing services company, which engages in providing a broad range of sales enhancing services to retailers across most classes of trade, and consumer goods manufacturers and distributors around the world. It operates through the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) geographical segments.

