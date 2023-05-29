SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 60,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 26,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

SPEM traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,871. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $37.09.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.