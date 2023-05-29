SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.84. 1,142,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,871. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

