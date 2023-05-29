SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Acquired by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned about 1.74% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $63,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 33,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,027. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $35.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.