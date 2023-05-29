Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,400 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the April 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
NASDAQ:SPRO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 122,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,101. The firm has a market cap of $93.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.95. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $47.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.
