Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,400 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the April 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPRO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 122,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,101. The firm has a market cap of $93.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.95. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $47.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 132.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.

