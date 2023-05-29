SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) Short Interest Update

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,500 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the April 30th total of 269,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringBig

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SpringBig during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in SpringBig during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpringBig during the second quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in SpringBig by 159.0% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,341,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 823,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of SpringBig in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SpringBig Price Performance

SBIG stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,917. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. SpringBig has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpringBig will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpringBig Company Profile

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

