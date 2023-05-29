SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the April 30th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,636,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPYR Stock Performance

Shares of SPYR stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,232. SPYR has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

About SPYR

SPYR, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and resell of Apple compatible products with an emphasis on the smart home market. It also identifies and acquires companies developing artificial intelligence and smart-technology products. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

