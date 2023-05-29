SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the April 30th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,636,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SPYR Stock Performance
Shares of SPYR stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,232. SPYR has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.
About SPYR
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPYR (SPYR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for SPYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPYR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.