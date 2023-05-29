St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,392.78 ($17.32).

A number of research firms have commented on STJ. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($17.79) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of St. James’s Place to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,390 ($17.29) to GBX 1,400 ($17.41) in a report on Friday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.66) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,153 ($14.34) to GBX 1,200 ($14.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.17) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,112.50 ($13.84) on Monday. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 904.60 ($11.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,310 ($16.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,503.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,175.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,185.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.19 ($0.46) per share. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $15.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is presently 7,162.16%.

In related news, insider Andrew Croft sold 15,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($14.63), for a total value of £180,468.96 ($224,463.88). 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

