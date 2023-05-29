Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,688 shares during the quarter. Standard Motor Products makes up approximately 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMP traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,465. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $802.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.56. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $48.24.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.90 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity at Standard Motor Products

In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $135,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,609.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

