Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,500 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the April 30th total of 365,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 182.7 days.

STZHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Stelco in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STZHF traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.21. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $36.09. Stelco has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. Its products include Pig Iron Ingots, Stelco Hot Roll Products Overview, Coated Products, Cold Rolled Products, Hot Roll Automotive,Stelmax 50/60, Stelmax 80, Stelmax 90, Stelmax 100,Stelmax 780, Stelmax 980 DP, Stelmax 1180 MP, Stelmax 1300 M, and Stelmax 1500 M.

