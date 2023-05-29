Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,629 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation, National Association makes up approximately 2.4% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 0.18% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $13,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,377,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,049,000 after purchasing an additional 947,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,347,000 after purchasing an additional 902,141 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 656,756 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,835,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,408,000 after purchasing an additional 577,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after purchasing an additional 429,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,136.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $211,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.37.

ZION stock opened at $28.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading

