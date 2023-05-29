Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Invests $9.67 Million in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 350,990 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,673,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 0.74% of OFG Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,216,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NYSE OFG opened at $24.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on OFG. StockNews.com began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

