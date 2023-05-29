Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Lowers Stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,836 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,829,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,215,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $66.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marshall M. Criser III acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,249.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital City Bank Group

(Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.